Schwartz (back) is absent from Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Schwartz is managing back spasms and is reportedly considered day-to-day. It doesn't appear that the Chiefs are concerned about an extended absence for Schwartz, but if he were to miss any time due to injury it would certainly impede Kansas City's offense as a whole. The 30-year-old offensive tackle signed a one-year, $11.26 million extension in June.

