Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: No practice Wednesday
Schwartz (back) is absent from Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Schwartz is managing back spasms and is reportedly considered day-to-day. It doesn't appear that the Chiefs are concerned about an extended absence for Schwartz, but if he were to miss any time due to injury it would certainly impede Kansas City's offense as a whole. The 30-year-old offensive tackle signed a one-year, $11.26 million extension in June.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Considered day-to-day•
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Earns payday•
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Active for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Questionable to play•
-
Johnny Manziel becomes a Fantasy sleeper as a Brown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...
-
Zero-RB is alive and well
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and...
-
Running Back Dead Zone
Ben Gretch looks at the past 10 seasons of running back production to identify the best rounds...
-
Best RB in NYC: Barkley or Bell?
The last time we saw Le'Veon Bell, he was in the discussion for the NFL's best running back....