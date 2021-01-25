Coach Andy Reid said Monday that he's "not optimistic" Schwartz (back) will be available for Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Schwartz landed on IR due to a back injury mid-November, and he still has yet to be designated for even a return to practice. With Eric Fisher having just suffered a torn Achilles, it would be a huge boost for Kansas City to get the All-Pro right tackle back, but it doesn't look like Schwartz has much of a chance to return to the field in time for the Super Bowl in two weeks.