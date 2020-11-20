Schwartz (back) has been ruled out for Kansas City's upcoming Sunday night game against Las Vegas.
The 2018 All-Pro hasn't made an appearance since Week 6, with a back injury keeping him inactive for three straight contests. Even afforded a Week 10 bye to recuperate, Schwartz was held out of practice entirely Thursday and Friday. Behind Schwartz at right tackle, Mike Remmers (ribs) has been dealing with injury himself, entering the weekend listed with a questionable designation after logging a full practice Friday.