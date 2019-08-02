Schwartz (back) participated at Friday's practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Schwartz has been dealing with back spasms throughout the week, but he's good to go after a couple days off. The 30-year-old received a one-year, $11.26 million extension in June and will once again wok as the Chiefs' starting right tackle following his first-team All-Pro campaign.

