site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-mitchell-schwartz-wont-play-week-7 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Won't play Week 7
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Schwartz (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Denver.
The 31-year-old aggravated his back injury during Monday's win over the Bills and will be sidelined for at least one game. Mike Remmers is expected to start at right tackle in Schwartz's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read