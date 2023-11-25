The Chiefs elevated Washington from the practice squad Saturday.
The move coincides with Kansas City placing Mecole Hardman (thumb) on injured reserve and ruling out Kadarius Toney (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Washington has bounced between the Chiefs' active and practice squads this season and has played 34 snaps on special teams in four games.
