Kansas City waived Washington on Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Just one full season after selecting Washington in the fifth round, the Chiefs have decided to cut ties with Washington. Through four games this season, he has been unable to log an offensive snap, playing exclusively on special teams.
