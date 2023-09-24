The Chiefs elevated Washington from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

A fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2022, Washington was cut by the team during roster cut downs in late August. Shortly thereafter, Kansas City signed him to its practice squad, but now that Richie James (knee) has landed on IR, Washington has been brought up to the active roster, likely to serve as the Chiefs' primary returner Sunday against the Bears. Washington averaged 8.5 yards on 32 punt returns and 18.9 yards on 18 kick returns in 15 games last season.