The Chiefs signed Washington from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Mat McMullen of the team's official site reports.
Washington was elevated from the practice squad ahead of last week's win against the Bears to serve as the team's returner and impressed enough to get a permanent spot on the roster. With Richie James (knee) on injured reserve, the 24-year-old will likely continue to serve as the primary returner for the near future.
