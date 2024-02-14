The Chiefs signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Washington spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad last season and will now get another chance with the team. The 2022 fifth-round pick will now look to compete for a roster spot and can add value both as a receiver and a returner.
