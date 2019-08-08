Claiborne and the Chiefs agreed to terms on a contract Thursday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Claiborne projects to bolster Kansas City's secondary as a rotational player, but will first need to conclude his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The veteran cornerback played nine games for the Jets last season, recording 57 tackles, 14 defended passes and two interceptions.

