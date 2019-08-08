Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Joins Chiefs
Claiborne and the Chiefs agreed to terms on a contract Thursday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Claiborne projects to bolster Kansas City's secondary as a rotational player, but will first need to conclude his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The veteran cornerback played nine games for the Jets last season, recording 57 tackles, 14 defended passes and two interceptions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Fallout: Duke to the Texans
Duke Johnson's trade to the Houston Texans means big things for four different running backs,...
-
TE Preview: Breakouts
Our Fantasy football team looks deeper to give you their favorite breakouts for the 2019 season...
-
TE Preview: Busts
It's hard to fill the tight end spot in Fantasy. Don't make things harder on yourself by targeting...
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...
-
Tight End Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't count on Eric Ebron's touchdown rate and gives you other...