Claiborne (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday due to non-injury reasons, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Claiborne missed the last four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury, but his absence from Wednesday's practice doesn't appear to be related. The Chiefs practice Thursday and Friday as well, so if he can return in some capacity, it'll be a good sign for Sunday's divisional-round clash against the Chiefs.

