Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Out for Week 16
Claiborne (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday night's game against the Bears.
Claiborne has not practiced at all this week and accordingly will sit this one out. It will be his third-straight absence.
More News
-
Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Declared out for Week 15•
-
Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Still unable to practice•
-
Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Will watch practice from sidelines•
-
Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Returns to roster•
-
Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Reinstated from suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.