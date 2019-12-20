Play

Claiborne (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday night's game against the Bears.

Claiborne has not practiced at all this week and accordingly will sit this one out. It will be his third-straight absence.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends