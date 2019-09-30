Play

Claiborne has completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to return to action for the Chiefs in Week 5, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Claiborne is eligible to resume practicing with the Chiefs immediately due to his roster exemption, and the team will have until Oct. 7 to clear a spot on the roster and activate him. The veteran cornerback projects to play a rotational role in Kansas City's secondary.

