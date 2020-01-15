Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Returns to practice Wednesday
Claiborne (shoulder) was a full participant at Friday's practice.
The 29-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 13 due to the shoulder issue, but he appears on track to be available for the AFC Championship Game. Kendall Fuller should continue handling nickel duties while Claiborne serves as a depth cornerback.
