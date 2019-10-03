Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Returns to roster
Claiborne's roster exemption was lifted Thursday and the Chiefs added him to the 53-man squad.
Claiborne has completed his four-game suspension, so the Chiefs released Jeff Allen to make room for him on the active roster. He'll play a rotational or depth role in Kansas City's secondary going forward.
