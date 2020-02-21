Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Sits out entire postseason
Claiborne accrued 14 tackles (nine solo) across eight regular-season contests in 2019. He did not make an appearance across three postseason games.
Claiborne missed the first four contests of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist last July, and a shoulder injury sustained Week 13 later sidelined him for the rest of the regular season and playoffs. He practiced in full prior to the AFC Championship Game, however, an indication that he's managed to return to full health. During the eight games Claiborne did suit up, he was limited to a depth role in Kansas City's secondary. The 30-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
