Claiborne (shoulder) won't suit up in Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Chargers.

This news isn't quite surprising considering Claiborne was downgraded to no practice for Friday's session, and has missed the last three games while managing the injury. In his stead, Kendall Fuller has been filling in and is expected to continue to do so.

