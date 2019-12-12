Chiefs' Morris Claiborne: Still unable to practice
Claiborne (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Claiborne didn't practice at all last week and was ultimately inactive in this past Sunday's win over the Patriots. He'll need to return to the practice field by Friday to have a chance at suiting up Week 15 against the Broncos.
