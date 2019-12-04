Play

Claiborne (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

This appears to be a new injury since Claiborne posted a season-high 40-percent snap share in Week 13's win over the Raiders. With Rashad Fenton (hamstring) also sitting out, the Chiefs only have three healthy cornerbacks for Wednesday's drills.

