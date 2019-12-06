Play

Claiborne (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Claiborne was unable to practice this week due to the shoulder issue and will be sidelined Week 14. Rashad Fenton (hamstring) is also out, leading the Chiefs to promote Alex Brown from the practice squad for cornerback depth.

