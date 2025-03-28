Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Chiefs re-signed Johnson on Thursday.

Johnson, a 2022 seventh-round pick, appeared in 16 regular-season games with Kansas City in 2024, logging six starts and totaling 56 tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups. His re-signing primes Johnson to reprise a familiar rotational role on defense, while also remaining a key contributor on special teams.

More News