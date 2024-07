Johnson is nursing a right knee injury at training camp with Kansas City, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Johnson missed the entirety of the 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, and it's unclear if he's dealing with an injury related to that or not. Kansas City will begin its preseason action Aug. 10 against the Jaguars, and the cornerback will set his sights on being ready to go for that contest.