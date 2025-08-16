Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Exits with shoulder issue Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson has been ruled out from returning to Friday's preseason game against Seattle due to a shoulder injury.
Johnson headed to the locker room late in the first half and was quickly ruled by Kansas City. Prior to his exit, the cornerback tallied two tackles and a defensed pass. Johnson is slated for a depth role in the Chiefs secondary this season.
