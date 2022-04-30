The Chiefs selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 259th overall.

Can you tell the Chiefs wanted to improve their cornerback personnel? Johnson is the fourth cornerback they selected in the 2022 draft after Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. Johnson is the most athletic of any of them, boasting a 4.38-second 40, 42-inch vertical jump and 129-inch broad jump at 5-foot-10, 199 pounds. With short arms it's possible Johnson will focus on slot snaps rather than boundary corner.