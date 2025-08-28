Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Moves to IR, designated to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a designation to return.
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' second preseason game against the Seahawks. By being placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, the 27-year-old cornerback will be required to miss at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign. Johnson will likely return to his rotational role in Kansas City's defensive backfield once he's healthy.
