Johnson (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
Johnson missed Kansas City's Week 9 win over the Buccaneers due to a concussion sustained the week prior. However, the third-year pro was a full participant in practice throughout the week and has passed through the NFL's five-step protocol in time to play Sunday. Expect Johnson to serve as one of the Chiefs' top outside corners in Week 10.
More News
-
Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Opens week with full practice•
-
Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Won't play Monday•
-
Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Limited practice Friday•
-
Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Won't practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Won't return vs. Raiders•
-
Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Enters concussion protocols•