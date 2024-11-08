Johnson (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Johnson missed Kansas City's Week 9 win over the Buccaneers due to a concussion sustained the week prior. However, the third-year pro was a full participant in practice throughout the week and has passed through the NFL's five-step protocol in time to play Sunday. Expect Johnson to serve as one of the Chiefs' top outside corners in Week 10.