Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Johnson was ruled out despite logging three consecutive full practices this week. The cornerback has not yet returned from IR, where he has resided since Aug. 27. It is worth considering that Johnson is ready to return, but the Chiefs do not currently feel comfortable allocating roster space to the cornerback. As of now, the 27-year-old will remain on IR and have to look towards Week 17 against the Broncos as a potential return game.
