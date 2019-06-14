Sterling signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Sterling didn't have to wait very long to find a new team after being let go by the Jets on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was dealing with an undisclosed injury last week, but appears to be healthy as team minicamp comes to an end. With Travis Kelce clearly maintaining the No. 1 tight end spot on the team -- and perhaps the entire league -- Sterling can look to fight for a backup role at best in Kansas City.

