Chiefs' Neal Sterling: Signs with Chiefs
Sterling signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.
Sterling didn't have to wait very long to find a new team after being let go by the Jets on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was dealing with an undisclosed injury last week, but appears to be healthy as team minicamp comes to an end. With Travis Kelce clearly maintaining the No. 1 tight end spot on the team -- and perhaps the entire league -- Sterling can look to fight for a backup role at best in Kansas City.
