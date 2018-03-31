Chiefs' Nelson Spruce: Signs with Chiefs
Spruce signed a contract with the Chiefs on Friday.
Spruce was waived by the Rams with an injury settlement after suffering an undisclosed injury in training camp. The 25-year-old will hope to fight for a roster spot come training camp.
