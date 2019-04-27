Chiefs' Nick Allegretti: Going to KC

The Chiefs selected Allegretti in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 216th overall.

The Chiefs are getting a multi-year starter at Illinois who has the versatility to play at different positions along the offensive line. However, Allegretti is far from guaranteed a roster spot as a seventh-rounder and will have to compete for a depth job ahead of the 2019 campaign.

