Chiefs' Nick Becton: Signs with Chiefs
Becton signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
With the Chiefs dealing with a couple of injuries on the offensive line, they'll bring in Becton to add some insurance and depth. Becton spent the offseason with the Lions before being released at the start of the regular season.
