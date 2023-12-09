The Chiefs activated Bolton (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday.

Bolton was able to participate in full this week and carried no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. He's played just four games this season, as he's missed time with an ankle injury and, most recently, a dislocated wrist that required surgery. Bolton will resume his starting spot at middle linebacker and help bolster a Chiefs defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (297.7).