Chiefs' Nick Bolton: All set for Christmas night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolton (illness) is active for Thursday night's contest against Denver.
Bolton was added to the injury report with an illness Wednesday, but he'll now ultimately be good to go for Week 17. The linebacker has compiled 44 total tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over the last four games.
