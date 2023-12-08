Bolton (wrist) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Bolton remains on injured reserve, but the Chiefs are expected to formally activate him before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 14 roster moves, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. The standout linebacker has appeared in just four games this season, missing Weeks 3 through 5 with an ankle injury before suffering a dislocated wrist in late October and requiring surgery. He's missed Kansas City's last five games while recovering from the injury, but after returning to practice last week as a limited participant, Bolton proceeded to log three full practices this week to clear up any lingering concern about his health.