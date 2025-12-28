Bolton tallied 12 tackles (six solo) and an interception during the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Bolton finished Thursday's contest as the game's leading tackler and picked off Bo Nix late in the first quarter, which the Chiefs offense converted into a five-yard touchdown pass from Chris Oladokun to Brashard Smith 10 plays later. It was Bolton's first interception of the season and first pick since Week 15 of the 2024 season. Bolton has logged double-digit stops in five consecutive games and is up to 145 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass defenses and one forced fumble through 16 regular-season games.