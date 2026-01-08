Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Bright spot in forgettable season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolton recorded 154 tackles (73 solo) including 1.0 sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games with Kansas City in 2025.
Bolton retained his role as the Chiefs' top linebacker after they signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract back in March, and he led the team in total tackles for the second straight year. In fact, his season tackle total was tied for the seventh-best in the league. He has reestablished himself as one of the better linebackers in the NFL and projects as a strong IDP option for 2026.
