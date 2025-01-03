Bolton (coach's decision) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

With the Chiefs already securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Bolton is likely to rest in Sunday's divisional matchup. He appeared all 16 of Kansas City's regular-season games before Week 18, recording 106 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, six passes defended and one forced fumble. Although Bolton is not expected to play in Week 18, he'll remain one of the Chiefs' defensive leaders in the NFL playoffs.