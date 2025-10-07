Bolton recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and one pass breakup in the Chiefs' loss to the Jaguars on Monday night.

Bolton's 12 tackles easily paced the team, and it was his second game this season recording at least a dozen tackles. Through five games, Bolton has racked up 46 tackles (25 solo), including three TFLs, two pass breakups and one QB hit on 99 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps.