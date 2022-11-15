Bolton logged eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-17 victory versus the Jaguars.
Bolton played 100 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps for the fifth time in nine games. The 22-year-old also tied fellow linebacker Willie Gay as the team's leading tacklers Sunday. Bolton has now logged a team-high 81 tackles to go along with two sacks this season, and he'll have a chance to come away with yet another productive outing this coming Sunday against the Chargers.
