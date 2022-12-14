Bolton posted nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-28 win against the Broncos.
Bolton did not record double-digit stops for the first time in four weeks, and he has eclipsed 10 stops in seven of 13 games. The second-year linebacker also made an impact in pass defense, as six of his nine stops came against Denver receivers. Bolton is now tied for fourth in the league with 131 tackles through 14 weeks. He should have a chance to put up an impressive stat line while facing Houston's shaky offense Week 15.