Bolton compiled 16 tackles (eight solo) in the 31-13 win over the Raiders in Week 18.

Bolton couldn't quite catch Foye Olukun (184 total tackles) to lead the league in tackles, but his 180 on the year were good enough to finish second ahead of Roquan Smith (169). Bolton has tallied triple-digit tackles in each of his first two campaigns but added to his repertoire in 2022, notching a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions. The 2021 second-round pick has lived up to his draft status and more through the two seasons and could man the middle of the defense in Kansas City for years to come. At the very least, Bolton remains on his rookie deal for two more seasons, though the Chiefs will likely look to extend him before that expires.