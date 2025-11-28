Bolton posted 11 tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses during the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

It was another productive game for Bolton, who led both teams in tackles while logging double-digit stops for the fourth time this season. The fifth-year linebacker has officially cracked the century mark with 100 tackles (48 solo) through 12 regular-season games, and he needs just six more stops to tie his mark from the 2024 campaign (across 16 regular-season contests).