Head coach Andy Reid said Bolton won't practice Thursday due to an illness in addition to wrist and abdominal injuries, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The wrist and abdominal injuries are ones that Bolton had already been managing heading into last week's 27-17 win over the Patriots, but the illness is a new concern for the linebacker as the Chiefs begin Week 16 prep. With the team not playing until Monday against the Raiders, the standout linebacker will still have two more opportunities to potentially get back on the practice field and clear up any concerns about his availability for the divisional matchup.