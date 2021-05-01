The Chiefs selected Bolton in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

The Chiefs have needed to improve their linebacker personnel for years, and Bolton joins 2020 second-round pick Willie Gay to give the team two potential long-term starters at the position. Bolton (5-foot-11, 237 pounds) didn't lead an especially strong run defense at Missouri, but he piled up tackles at a high rate and showed good speed with a 4.6-second 40-yard dash. Gay is the more toolsy of the two linebacker prospects, but Bolton arrives with more polish than Gay did a year ago.