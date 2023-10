Bolton (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

The Chiefs will have one of the league's better LBs back on the field Thursday night after a three-game absence, potentially elevating a defense that's already been playing well. Bolton had 180 tackles last year and 15 over the first two weeks of this season, with his absence the past three weeks allowing Drue Tranquil to accumulate 27 tackles in a three-down role.