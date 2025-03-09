Bolton signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Chiefs on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bolton's deal includes $30 million in fully guaranteed salary, indicating that he'll remain a stalwart over the middle of Kansas City's defense moving forward. The 5-foot-11 linebacker, who turns 25 years old Monday, was set to hit free agency after putting up over 100 tackles in all but one of the last four seasons. This includes the 2022 campaign when he finished second in the NFL in tackles with 180. Bolton should have a great chance to record over 100 tackles once again in 2025.