Bolton (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, per the team's official site.
Considering that Bolton played every defensive snap against a relentless Bengals' offense this past Sunday, his limited participation in Wednesday's session could perhaps be maintenance-related more than anything. The 22-year-old is coming off of a career-high 16 tackles, and he'll have two more opportunities to return to full speed before Kansas City would have to tag him with an injury designation heading into this weekend's matchup versus Denver.
