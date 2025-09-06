Bolton collected eight tackles (six solo) during the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers.

Bolton had a nice start to the 2025 season Friday with eight takedowns, second most on the Chiefs behind Chamarri Conner (10). Bolton has accrued at least 100 total tackles in three of four NFL seasons, and he had just 60 in 2023 after missing nine games due to injury. The 2021 second-rounder is an every-down linebacker and is an integral piece to the Chiefs' defense. Bolton and the Chiefs' defense will have their hands full in Week 2 when they welcome in the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14 in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.