Bolton recorded eight total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Colts.

The Missouri product played 100 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps for the third consecutive game and led the team in total tackles during the Week 12 win. Bolton is one of Kansas City's most impactful defenders, appearing in 11 games and recording 89 total tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option in the Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys on Thursday.